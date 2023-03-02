1. Cream Of Wheat (1921)

Yes, Chef “Rastus” was the name of Cream Of Wheat’s official “brand ambassador” for many years. Even in 1921, Rastus was considered a derogatory name for a Black man. Cream Of Wheat sho nuf didn’t care.

2. Cream Of Wheat (1916 & 1921)

L—”Ma health am due…” (well at least they spelled “due” right for the kid). Alternate rejected copy: “"That cracka farmer Evans dun tried to blast ma ass wit buckshot, and den he sicced his Nee-gro killin' bulldog on me, but I's too fast...ma health”, etc. R—GIDDAP UNCLE SLAVEY RASTUS!

3. G.E. (1949)

“I’se” don’t think so. A top-loading dishwasher sho nuff ain't gon make Help Mama's job much easier at all.

4. Ivory (1934)

Now this is some ace racist copywriting—so pure, it floats. “‘Yas’m,’ says Sam, now as smooth as chocolate custard”. Oh my goodness! Sam! Are you wearing gloves?!? I don’t want you to get any “black” on my Ivory White Baby!

The late 1800s-early 1900s were chock full of racist soap ads. See some more here.

5. Dr. Scott’s Electric Hairbrush (1899)

Here, “Dr.” Scott uses one of the oldest copywriting tricks: borrowed interest. And what a borrow! He was thinking hair, head, scalp…SCALP—that’s it! I just need an illustrator to draw me a nervous, westward-fleeing Injun to remind the white man that it is his Manifest Destiny (chuckle) to preserve his hair.

6. Sanka (1940)

In order to write copy like fat, lazy scam-artist Mexicans, you need to become a fat, lazy scam-artist Mexican. The CW “craft” here is honed. Sanka enabled him to Siesta, which in-turn ruined his “beezness”. Shame, that. He probably died on the streets a few months later.

pleez buy subscription here.

7. L&M Cigarettes (1969)

Zoltan, the “Gypsy Chief”. He is missing a tooth. He also has a gold tooth. Yes, he is just another Mexican scam-artist (see: cockroach-killer boots). But by the end of the ad, he is ready to give up almost everything he owns for a carton of L&Ms. From an issue of Life magazine.

8. Post Rice Krinkles (1950s-1960s)

For about ten-ish years (until 1969!), Rice Krinkles had a short Asian mascot named “So-Hi”. Free rickshaw inside!

9. Van Heusen (1952)

COPY (under native man): “Rumor has it that even he would gladly swap his boar’s (sic) teeth for a Van Heusen Oxford!” HA. I don’t know. He looks way too dumb to wear “the world’s smartest” shirts. Also, he looks angry enough that he’d like to boil these four white man for a village feast.

Share

PREVIOUSLY: Nine Sexual 1960s Ads That Don Draper Could Have Written.