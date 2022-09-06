I write about taglines a lot.

Taglines are pure copywriting. They can be more powerful than any ad, any marketing. They can make a brand (When It Absolutely Positively Has To Be There Overnight). They can change culture (Just Do It).

They can also puzzle me. Upset me. Make me scream FUCK YOU at my various screens. These are those.

HONDA

What does “The Power Of Dreams” have to do with Honda? What does it have to do with automobiles? WHAT DOES IT HAVE TO DO WITH ANYTHING?

Is a Honda so boring to drive that it will make me fall asleep at which point I will then very briefly dream before dying in a fiery head-on crash? Well, that is pretty powerful, in a way.

COORS LIGHT

Having finally abandoned the most dishonest tagline in advertising history (OK, along with No One Out Pizzas The Hut), the world’s most beer-less beer gives me an inane line that makes my fucking head hurt. So: your beer is made to be chilled, to be placed in a refrigerator (or freezer) or in an ice-filled cooler or under a frozen body of water or nevermind.

But of course Coors is cleverly using the “slang” meaning of CHILL, talking to us “cool” people with “cool” language. Chill. Relax. Chillax. But also still brrr—it was “BORN IN THE ROCKIES, never forget that, flatlander.

I don’t have a point here. Neither does Coors.

Five more no good terrible taglines below. Buy a subscription here to see them.