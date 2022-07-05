Taglines are a chance for copywriters to shine. Or suck. It’s hard work to write a good one. You have to write scores, hundreds even, to get to a decent one. A good one usually takes luck. And, as it is said, you create your own luck—through hard work.

None of the below taglines are good. Or even decent. Or even not awful. Note: all taglines here are either current or very recent. The recent ones may not still be in use. No matter, they were written, they were approved, they were implemented. Another note: I didn’t look up any of the responsible ad agencies but these are all big brands with well-known agencies.

1. Canada Dry

RELAX HARDER? SUCK HARDER, sugar water. Fuckfaced Shitheads. You try to relax harder in today’s fucked-up world. Tell ya what: Send me a pile of money and I’ll try really hard.

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