Best Campaigns Of The Last 20 Years: VW GTI
16 years ago, the great Peter Stomare made three Volkswagen ads that belong in the "Oddvertising" Hall Of Fame.
To help get the shit-awful taste of the latest shitty VW ad out of my already shit-filled brain, let’s go back to 2006 and have some real, unforced laffs. This “Unpimp” campaign is like nothing you’ll see today, or tomorrow.
WRECKING BALL
It was the heyday of Crispin Porter Bogusky. They created pretty much whatever they wanted for whoever they wanted. VW told cpb that the ads must talk about “German Engineering”. Oh, they nailed it, casting Stomare (a Swede) as an “Urban” German engineer. Did it sell GTIs? I don’t know. I don’t care. I review ad creativity. (I drove a GTI back in the late 80s. reliable, solid car.)
“V-DUB HOLDING IT DOWN ON THE ENGINEERING TIP.”
CRATE
“VEE JUST DROPPED IT LIKE IT’S HAWT.”
TREBUCHET
All three cars were “unpimped” without digital trickery.
“WHAT TIME IS IT? TIME TO UNPIMP ZEE AU-TO.”
