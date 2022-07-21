The Worst Car Ad Of The Year
Volkswagen thought they could get away with using Eels' song "I Like Birds". They thought wrong.
OH HELL NO, VW.
“I Like Birds”, like ALL Eels songs, is not a happy song. (Does he look like an optimistic man?) It’s about how much this horrible fucking world (including CARS, VW) is fucking horrible. So, focus on about the only good thing: Birds. First two verses below:
I can't look at the rocket launch
The trophy wives of the astronauts
And I won't listen to their words
'Cause I like…Birds
I don't care for walkin' down town
CRAZY AUTO CAR GONNA MOW ME DOWN (emphasis mine)
Look at all the people like cows in a herd
Well I like…Birds
What does the “Taos” have in common with birds? NOTHING. VW clunkily edits out the above bolded line. Who do they think they’re fooling? I guess Gen Zers. DON’T BE FOOLED, youngins. BOYCOTT VW. Ad agency: Johannes FUCKING Leonardo.
