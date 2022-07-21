OH HELL NO, VW.

“I Like Birds”, like ALL Eels songs, is not a happy song. (Does he look like an optimistic man?) It’s about how much this horrible fucking world (including CARS, VW) is fucking horrible. So, focus on about the only good thing: Birds. First two verses below:

I can't look at the rocket launch

The trophy wives of the astronauts

And I won't listen to their words

'Cause I like…Birds I don't care for walkin' down town

CRAZY AUTO CAR GONNA MOW ME DOWN (emphasis mine)

Look at all the people like cows in a herd

Well I like…Birds

What does the “Taos” have in common with birds? NOTHING. VW clunkily edits out the above bolded line. Who do they think they’re fooling? I guess Gen Zers. DON’T BE FOOLED, youngins. BOYCOTT VW. Ad agency: Johannes FUCKING Leonardo.

European Starlings are brilliant. Blue Jays can be assholes.

