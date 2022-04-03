The word "dishes" is said 12 times in less than 30 seconds. When the spot was pitched to the client (Finish) by W&K UK, she/he probably came in his/her underwear/panties/Depends.

“Breakfast. Dishes. Dinner. Dishes. Marriage. Dishes. Divorce. Dishes. Sleeping. Dishes. Not Sleeping. Dishes. Life. Dishes. Death. Dishes. Existence. Dishes. Dishes, Dishes, Dishes…”

The spot won a CLIO and Cannes Lion in 2015. A spot for a boring as fuck-all product. Good creatives can create good work for any product or service.

I truly like washing dishes, BUT…

Even the fake false teeth say “Dishes”.

