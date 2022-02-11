Best Ads Of The Last 20 Years #6
This, is a cool ad.
If you don’t watch this, you’re a poopface (
kidding not kidding).
First off, this is a 2007 ad by Hydro-Texaco (Yes, that Texaco), now known as YX Energi, a Norwegian and Danish gas station chain. So yes, evil company. But I review ads, not “wokeness”. And this ad, basically an image ad encouraging young people to become engineers, is FUN! This is how you do digital trickery! Ad Agency: DDB, Oslo.
PREVIOUSLY: This Is How You Advertise Sex (Best Ads of the Last 20 years #5).
