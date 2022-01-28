Coco De Mer is a UK-based lingerie brand + erotic shops + online store. They’ve run several good ads since opening in 2001, like this very simple “orgasm” print campaign and this very cool Point-Of-Purchase poster.

In 2009, via Barcelona, Coco released the most wonderful erotica spot, “whatever tickles your fancy”. It is perfectly playful: the scenes, the song, the casting, all spot on. Director: Martin Aamund. Art Director: Idoia Esteban. Agency: TBWA (I think, not sure, correct me if I’m wrong).

Don’t cry over spilt milk, Kitty’s got you covered.

Also very good is this “Sleep” ad from 2010. A dumber client would’ve ruined it with intelligence-insulting voiceover copy of some sort like “get less sleep”.

