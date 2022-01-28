This Is How You Advertise Sex
Sex is hard (that's what she said) to advertise. Nobody does it better than Coco De Mer (Best Ads Of The Last 20 Years #5).
Coco De Mer is a UK-based lingerie brand + erotic shops + online store. They’ve run several good ads since opening in 2001, like this very simple “orgasm” print campaign and this very cool Point-Of-Purchase poster.
In 2009, via Barcelona, Coco released the most wonderful erotica spot, “whatever tickles your fancy”. It is perfectly playful: the scenes, the song, the casting, all spot on. Director: Martin Aamund. Art Director: Idoia Esteban. Agency: TBWA (I think, not sure, correct me if I’m wrong).
Also very good is this “Sleep” ad from 2010. A dumber client would’ve ruined it with intelligence-insulting voiceover copy of some sort like “get less sleep”.
