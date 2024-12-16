All Ad Agencies Suck At Advertising Themselves (part 3).
A continuing series...
Ad agencies have, seriously, ONE JOB: make ads. It is why they fucking exist, contrary to what marketing masters degree holders think. So: ONE would THINK that they’d be—at the very fucking least—competent at making ads for their own ad-making services.
ONE, would be, nearly 100% WRONG.
See for yourself. Buy a subscription here.
Here’s Part One of this series. And here’s Part Two. Also: for Paid Subscribers only.
Copyranter Two Point Zero is a reader-supported publication. If you buy a Sub, Santa will remove you from his “Naughty” List and add you to his “Nice” List, he tells me.