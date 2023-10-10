It’s been established: Nothing dehumanizes language like marketing. And Marketers are hellbent on torturing the English language to death. And the English language is choking and gagging from the all the waterboardings.

THEY KNOW IT ALL, YOU KNOW NOTHING.

My translations are in the green block quotes.

1. MICROSEGMENTATION, etc.

OK. Here we go. BFCM stands for Black Friday Cyber Monday. WTF is MICROSEGMENTATION? Well, according to AdAge:

Jesus Christmas Christ. Read that again, if you dare. My translations: “ultra-specific matrix” = an alternative dimension where customers are all Mr. Smiths . “capture and activate engagement” = kidnap customers and pry their eyes open with toothpicks, forcing them to visually “engage” with your product. “multiple real-time segments” = Well multiple = “many”, and real-time = actual “time” and segments = “pieces”. So: “many time pieces” = lots of watches, I guess.

2. AI

My Translation: How to unite Robots and other Robots to trick humans into buying massively heavy amounts (“scale”) of your shit. (Note: marketers love the words “scale” and “reach” [see below] because they cause non-marketers’ brains to shutdown because they are fucking meaningless.)

3. REACH

Well, “they” (including NBC Universal here) have already re-re-re-re-defined it into the fucking ether. Not that that will stop them from re-ing it more.

4. GEN Z

Hear that, youngins’? Your personas are not static. Aren’t you fucking relieved? Now: let’s get to your “core motivations”. Has AdAge nailed your three here? Why don’t you reflect for a sec. Contentment = happiness? Probably? Aspiration = “Breathing” (#1 definition). Probably also a yes. Or, “desire for achievement”? You tell me. Reflection = “fixing your thoughts on…something”. I don’t think you have much of a choice there, except a lobotomy. This is your CORE, GEN Z.

5. TRANSFORMERS

Oh OH, they do love calling themselves other things that are wrong/make no sense. Evangelists. Ninjas. Jedis. Etc. What exactly do CMOs “transform”? Well, as we’ve seen above, (and directly above) they transform meaningful words into meaningless words. They’re “highly-engaged” in that. Below: top visual results for “transformer”.

Both: much better transformers than marketers.

