***SPOILER ALERT: I know the correct answer (it’s below)***

It’s Advertising Week in NYC! Which is really—face it—“Marketing” Week, meaning the meaningless buzzwords will be flying thick and fast! Keep your heads done, Creatives!

Y’all Marketers need a visit from Jules Winnfield.

Marketers-Buy Subscription-Learn Things

I’d like to say I’d like to be a fly on the wall at all the upcoming conferences, but then I would fall asleep, fall to the floor, and get crushed by some marketer’s “special occasion” shoes.

Recent trade headlines feature words and phrases that will be casually spat out on daises all week. Words and phrases with no real world meaning. Words and phrases that are killing the purpose of language: TO COMMUNICATE.

Marketers are Lexicon Devils. Copywriters understand that language is a precious thing; it is not to be fucked with. Modern marketers, however, take innocent words and forcefully jam them into their Dystopian Newspeak.

To see these headache-inducing rotting word salad headlines and to find out why marketers are trying to rewrite fundamental language, please buy a cheap subscription here.