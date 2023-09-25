***SPOILER ALERT: I know the correct answer (it’s below)***

Y’all Marketers need a visit from Jules Winnfield.

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Recent trade headlines feature words and phrases with no real world meaning. Words and phrases that are killing the purpose of language: TO COMMUNICATE.

To see these headache-inducing rotting word salad headlines and to find out why marketers are trying to rewrite fundamental language, please buy a cheap subscription here.