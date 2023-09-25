Why Are Marketers Hellbent On Torturing The English Language To Death?
They waterboard it, they stretch it on the rack, they pull off its fingernails.
***SPOILER ALERT: I know the correct answer (it’s below)***
Recent trade headlines feature words and phrases with no real world meaning. Words and phrases that are killing the purpose of language: TO COMMUNICATE.
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