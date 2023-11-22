Just realized what today in history was. So I’m digging into my archive and quickly throwing up this free post of six ads. To thank(sgiving) me, maybe buy a subscription here.

There’re good borrowed interest ads. And then, there are not good borrowed interest ads. Like, below:

1. HISTORY FILES (Romania)

LOL? From 2007. Ad agency: Graffiti BBDO, Bucharest.

2. SMITH & WESSON (Sweden)

Talk about glomming. Lee Harvey Oswald (maybe the shooter) actually used an Italian Carcano rifle. From 2006. Ad agency: Ulvfors, Stockholm.

3. GBC SHREDDERS (Thailand)

KEEP SECRETS SECRET. From 2006. Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi, Singapore.

4. HISTORY CHANNEL FOR KIDS (Netherlands)

From 2009. Ad School: JUNIOR* Academy for Art Direction, Netherlands.

5. IP PRESS (Belgium)

From 2007, ad via IP Press (now IP Media Group) hawking their men's magazine titles. Yes, it was a real b-to-b ad, by the Antwerp office of Duval Guillaume.

6. MAZDA (Israel)

“spot the threat in time” (zoom in for hard-to-see muzzle flash in 6th floor window of Book Depository Building—there’s a museum there now!) Lastly, an ad for Mazda’s Blind Spot Monitoring System. From 2017. Ad Agency: BBR Saatchi & Saatchi.

