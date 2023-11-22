Discover more from Copyranter Two Point Zero
Adland Celebrates the 60th Anniversary Of JFK's Assassination.
Mr. President: may we borrow your bullet-blasted head to sell stuff?
Just realized what today in history was. So I’m digging into my archive and quickly throwing up this free post of six ads. To thank(sgiving) me, maybe buy a subscription here.
There’re good borrowed interest ads. And then, there are not good borrowed interest ads. Like, below:
1. HISTORY FILES (Romania)
LOL? From 2007. Ad agency: Graffiti BBDO, Bucharest.
2. SMITH & WESSON (Sweden)
Talk about glomming. Lee Harvey Oswald (maybe the shooter) actually used an Italian Carcano rifle. From 2006. Ad agency: Ulvfors, Stockholm.
3. GBC SHREDDERS (Thailand)
KEEP SECRETS SECRET. From 2006. Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi, Singapore.
4. HISTORY CHANNEL FOR KIDS (Netherlands)
From 2009. Ad School: JUNIOR* Academy for Art Direction, Netherlands.
5. IP PRESS (Belgium)
From 2007, ad via IP Press (now IP Media Group) hawking their men's magazine titles. Yes, it was a real b-to-b ad, by the Antwerp office of Duval Guillaume.
6. MAZDA (Israel)
“spot the threat in time” (zoom in for hard-to-see muzzle flash in 6th floor window of Book Depository Building—there’s a museum there now!) Lastly, an ad for Mazda’s Blind Spot Monitoring System. From 2017. Ad Agency: BBR Saatchi & Saatchi.
