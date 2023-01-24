People ask me: ‘Copyranter, where do you find all these ads?” Well people, I’ve been bookmarking everything for 20 years, into scores of categories.

I’ve been preaching the Power of the Unexpected Visual since ad school. But ya gotta let the left hemisphere of your brain get involved in the creative process, too. Otherwise…

1. Stella Espresso Makers (Italy)

THE BITE OF COFFEE. Scorpion & Spider, made of coffee beans. So, she’s snorting coffee. Righty-O. 2007. Ad agency: Lorenzo Marini, Milan.

2. Rachachuro Meat Seasoning (Thailand)

COPY: “The Temptation Of Taste”. Here you’ll see facsimiles of living yet cooked farm animal cadavers, Playmate®-posed to sell meat seasoning. Showing my future meals ogling me with human eyes is not tempting/appetizing. These could easily double as anti-meat PSAs. Thailand is the Land of Advertising Insanity. Ad Agency: DDB, Thailand.

Hungry for More? Buy Subscription $5.