Thailand: The Land Of Advertising Insanity

Japan has famously long been known as the worldwide home of batshit crazy ads (proof here). However, Thailand often kicks it up a couple notches to unsettlingly insane. See for yourself:

#1: Puricas Advanced scar gel

We will start with a recent ad, from last May. Here, the Puricas spokesman, a purposely “ugly” man (Update: who looks an awful lot like Mr. Bean, see comments), interrupts a young woman in the middle of a skateboarding fall on a Bangkok bridge. They have a conversation. He comes back wearing a lab coat. He pulls out a dead (look at its eyes) talking teddy bear who displays the product that features “high concentrated Dragon’s Blood Tree”. She completes her fall. Gets hurt/scarred (one must presume). Ad agency: TJT Creative Lab. Director: Suthon Petchsuwan.

I scream you scream he screams she screams we all scream

#2: Shera Ceiling Board

From 2006, this is one of the saddest commercials I’ve ever seen, featuring the death of two lovelorn lizards to the theme music from Romeo & Juliet…to sell fucking CEILING BOARD. I love lizards, they are wonderful creatures. Fuck you, Publicis Bangkok (the ad agency).

Thanks for the blood, creative assholes.

#3: Bisolax laxative

The dog is a nice touch.

Copy: “For treatment of the constipation because shit is not worth collecting”.

I don’t know about that. The above “commemorative plate” shit is breathtaking. And the below trophy turd looks like a phallic Warhol installation. As a person with IBS, I salute these shits. Campaign from 2013. Ad agency: KingKong, Bangkok.

Now that’s a shit you can hang your hat on.

#4: Vixol “red fresh berry” bathroom cleaner

Back to 2010.

Fuck the “Scrubbing Bubbles”. With Vixol, scum cleans itself (apparently). Look at that creepy embedded crack scum (below). Ad agency: McCann, Bangkok.

#5: Sylvania Light Bulbs

This award-winning spot from 2007 features “real” ghosts (and one “transvestite”) from Thai folklore. The ghosts are pretty creepy. It wraps up with the copy line: “Under the light, nothing seems scary”. Ad agency: JEH United, Bangkok.

#6: How Thailand sells hand sanitizer

a: Sanzer hand gel

“Uh, could you dial that number for me, operator?”

Jesus creepy severed fingers Christ. Good thing we’re all washing our hands constantly now, right. Right? Ad agency: Chuo Senko.

b: Jermrid sanitiser gel

Gotta hand it to McCann Bangkok, These hand-germs make me not want to touch anything, ever again.

#7: Twin Lotus black Herbal tootpaste

Lastly, from 2003, we have the saddest toothpaste ad ever created. Is it kinda racist? By today’s standards, I guess. But the black man here is an unappreciated hero and an ace pole climber. And, the spot does try to sell black toothpaste, not an easy assignment. The closing line: “Appearance can be deceiving” certainly seems racist. In Thai culture, darker complexion Thais are often perceived negatively; In TV and film, they are usually villians. But this man is obviously not Thai. Ad agency: Ongoing, Bangkok.

Every night, I turn into black toothpaste.

NOTE: Coming soon—A visual investigation: Are Brazilian art directors out of their minds?