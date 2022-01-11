Thailand: The Land Of Advertising Insanity

Famous for mangoes and hospitality. And demented ads.

Japan has famously long been known as the worldwide home of batshit crazy ads (proof here). However, Thailand often kicks it up a couple notches to unsettlingly insane. See for yourself:

#1: Puricas Advanced scar gel

We will start with a recent ad, from last May. Here, the Puricas spokesman, a purposely “ugly” man (Update: who looks an awful lot like Mr. Bean, see comments), interrupts a young woman in the middle of a skateboarding fall on a Bangkok bridge. They have a conversation. He comes back wearing a lab coat. He pulls out a dead (look at its eyes) talking teddy bear who displays the product that features “high concentrated Dragon’s Blood Tree”. She completes her fall. Gets hurt/scarred (one must presume). Ad agency: TJT Creative Lab. Director: Suthon Petchsuwan.

I scream you scream he screams she screams we all scream

#2: Shera Ceiling Board

From 2006, this is one of the saddest commercials I’ve ever seen, featuring the death of two lovelorn lizards to the theme music from Romeo & Juliet…to sell fucking CEILING BOARD. I love lizards, they are wonderful creatures. Fuck you, Publicis Bangkok (the ad agency).

Thanks for the blood, creative assholes.

#3: Bisolax laxative

The dog is a nice touch.

Copy: “For treatment of the constipation because shit is not worth collecting”.

I don’t know about that. The above “commemorative plate” shit is breathtaking. And the below trophy turd looks like a phallic Warhol installation. As a person with IBS, I salute these shits. Campaign from 2013. Ad agency: KingKong, Bangkok.

Now that’s a shit you can hang your hat on.

#4: Vixol “red fresh berry” bathroom cleaner

Back to 2010.

Fuck the “Scrubbing Bubbles”. With Vixol, scum cleans itself (apparently). Look at that creepy embedded crack scum (below). Ad agency: McCann, Bangkok.

Scum, anthropomorphized.

#5: Sylvania Light Bulbs

This award-winning spot from 2007 features “real” ghosts (and one “transvestite”) from Thai folklore. The ghosts are pretty creepy. It wraps up with the copy line: “Under the light, nothing seems scary”. Ad agency: JEH United, Bangkok.

#6: How Thailand sells hand sanitizer

a: Sanzer hand gel

“Uh, could you dial that number for me, operator?”

Jesus creepy severed fingers Christ. Good thing we’re all washing our hands constantly now, right. Right? Ad agency: Chuo Senko.

b: Jermrid sanitiser gel

Gotta hand it to McCann Bangkok, These hand-germs make me not want to touch anything, ever again.

#7: Twin Lotus black Herbal tootpaste

Lastly, from 2003, we have the saddest toothpaste ad ever created. Is it kinda racist? By today’s standards, I guess. But the black man here is an unappreciated hero and an ace pole climber. And, the spot does try to sell black toothpaste, not an easy assignment. The closing line: “Appearance can be deceiving” certainly seems racist. In Thai culture, darker complexion Thais are often perceived negatively; In TV and film, they are usually villians. But this man is obviously not Thai. Ad agency: Ongoing, Bangkok.

Every night, I turn into black toothpaste.

NOTE: Coming soon—A visual investigation: Are Brazilian art directors out of their minds?

