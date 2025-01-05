Admittedly, a tagline is a hard assignment. I’ve written a few good ones and a shit-ton of bad ones—none of which I presented to clients because I’m not a bad copywriter, nor a moron. But what’s not hard, is writing a not-horrible tagline.

Shower Thought: What’s bigger: a Shit-ton or a Fuck-ton? This guy thinks he figured it out, but his mathematical calculation is specious.

Yeah, so all ONE THOUSAND, THREE HUNDRED and TWENTY-FIVE of yous free subscribers are seriously going to be wasting your time in 2025. ≈ 80% of my articles will be for PAID SUBSCRIBERS ONLY. And, in 2025 ( Jesus time-flies Christ, when I was kid I thought by now I’d either be a robot-man or long dead. ) I’m gonna be posting more ad critique articles that go deeper, harder ( That’s what sh… ), and more articles where I make funny fake ads so’s yous can see just how fucking talented of a Creative I am.

If you’re still not swayed, well, I just underwent double hernia surgery Friday.

Yes, it hurts like fuck.

Buy an annual sub here (40 dollars, less than price of a moldy Goodwill suit), or unsubscribe from my emails already, FFS. Below, is a post about terrible taglines through ad history. It’s pretty funny.

My tagline: The Best Ad Critic In The World™ (trademark pending).

RELATED: Into The Creative Void Comes The Nihilist Tagline Writer (Me).

RELATED: I Wrote Some “Authentic” Taglines.