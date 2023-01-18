“Authentic”. Maybe the worst marketing buzzword ever. Brands blurt it out on the regular like they know what the fuck they’re talking about. Ask a marketer to describe what it means, grab some popcorn, then watch them mangle the English language with even more meaningless buzzwords, creating a disgusting word salad with rotten lettuce and bullshit-flavored dressing.

I’ve put the following taglines through my proprietary Bullshit Detector. It then spit out 100% bullshit-free “authentic” revisions.

Starting with some alcohol Tags.

1. HENNESSY

An Odyssey! So that’s the blood of 108 dead suitors in every drop (eww). Let’s dial back the bombast about a billion notches, you French Fucks.

Homer has dropped law suit.

2. STELLA ARTOIS