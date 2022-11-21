Copyranter Two Point Zero

Copyranter Two Point Zero

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Tiny bubbles's avatar
Tiny bubbles
Nov 22, 2022

So do what makes you ding means do what makes you happy? Is this some new phrase? Never heard of it.. I know what a dingbat is.

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Joseph Antenucci's avatar
Joseph Antenucci
Nov 21, 2022

I like the eat fresh refresh!

What say you on the making every word a verb trend? Case to case thing?

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