Over the last twenty years, I’ve seen scores of ad agency ads. And I’ve literally seen zero good ones. Not one. Next week, I’ll be posting an article featuring the 10 worst of the worst; they are truly a horrible sight to see.

But today, a look back at agencies that knew perfectly how to sell themselves. Seven ads.

Buy a subscription here, $50 a year. That’s less than $1 a week, according to my calculator.