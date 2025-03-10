Why Can't Marketers Speak Like Normal Humans?
"Imbue" this with meaning, asshats.
I haven’t had to sit through a marketing meeting, either in-person or on Zoom, for a couple of years, thank fucking Jesus.
Marketers are Lexicon Devils. Copywriters understand that language is a precious thing; it is not to be messed with. Modern marketers, however, take innocent words and ass-rape them into their Dystopian Newspeak.
See Below. Please buy a subscription to help me figure out WTF these nine bozos are saying.
