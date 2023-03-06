Ad Creativity has been falling steadily since the 1990s. But in the last ten years, it has gone into a full vertical nose dive. If you disagree, well then, you’re part of the problem.

“Tech” is the main reason Creativity is no longer the industry’s priority. But while tech is the worst thing that has ever happened to advertising, this does not explain the almost complete lack of good olde-tyme copywriting in 2023.

I know Millennials are not, generationally, shitty writers. I read good (non-ad) writing by you youngins’ every day.

But, I’ve seen exactly one (1) example of decent copywriting so far this year.

Part of the problem is (most) copywriters no longer go to a good ad school to learn the craft. Yes, it is a “craft”, a learned thinking process. It’s not just writing words, posting “quippy” phrases on social media. If so, any account or strategy person could do ad copywriting. And apparently, judging by many of their online bios I’ve read with add-on titles like “content creator” and “storyteller” and even “creative”, that’s exactly what they are doing.

And that’s a very bad thing for the state of ad Creativity.

So, maybe, let’s let AI take over ad copywriting. I honestly can’t imagine it being any worse than the shit-awful shit I read, day-fucking-in, and day-fucking-out.

Like below:

(including a few recent billboards because that’s the purest form of copywriting):

NOTE to readers: Starting, well, now, most of my articles will only be fully available to Paid Subscribers. It’s $5/month, $50/year. Click below:

"Because I'm Worth It".