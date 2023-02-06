I eat McDonald’s, maybe, 3-4 times a year. Usually while traveling. One of those times, usually, because I’m just craving shitty food with extra, evil chemical flavoring in it—that’s what makes it addictive. (It’s true, look it up.)

When I was younger and drunker and higher, I ate it more; It tastes better when you’re taste buds and senses are dulled.

So: this is the first decent copywriting I’ve seen in 2023 —take it away Orson—a New Zealand OOH campaign directed directly at the dulled.

“A DOUBLE QUARTER POUNDER AND A COKE” (reading it with a New Yawk accent helps). This is the best ad of the effort because it is the most puzzling. I wish the CWs at DDB had put this effort into the other four posters; maybe they did, and McD’s rejected those. Still. We rarely see ads like this anymore; ads that stop you, make you think for a sec or two, and then give you that satisfying “a-ha” moment, even make you chuckle a little. Unless you’re really wasted, then they might just make your head hurt.

Everybody and their dickhead cousin in marketing talks about “Interactive” Marketing, not knowing WTF they’re talking about. This is interactive marketing.

This campaign of course would never fly in America. The Right and Left would howl/type until their lungs collapsed/fingers went numb.

(I hope you’re enjoying this Free Article, because they’re gonna become rarer and rarer. Buy a cheap Subscription, Please. Right here, below.)

Click Me to Pay the Nice Man.

The 2nd best of the campaign, because “Ferret”.

Too easy to figure out. Ad agency: DDB New Zealand.