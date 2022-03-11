When I was (here The Geezer goes again) at SVA, I was taught to think in “campaign-able” ideas, Big Ideas. Yes, harder to come up with. But better for brand recognition and recall (and sales). Think: Absolut’s looong running print campaign.

I can count the number of good campaigns currently running on one hand (and I have an untreated broken finger on that hand, pickup basketball injury, third broken finger in my athletic career [*getting to know copyranter*]).

The Uber-owned Postmates (I’m not here to discuss if they’re evil or not) recently released three new spots in their ongoing “When All You Can Food About Is Think” campaign. The above “Ramen Insurance” ad is my favorite, partially because the actor playing the distracted insurance hustler is excellent and partially because I love a good bowl of Ramen—I recommend Kung Fu Little Steamed Buns Ramen on 8th Avenue here in Manhattan.

The fake ad interrupted by a real ad concept isn’t original. But the executions are ace. See the other two spots from the effort here on Muse by CLIO.

About two years ago, Postmates launched the campaign with the visually appealing When All You Can Burgers About Is Think (above) commercial. I wanted a burger then. And I want one now even though it’s about 9am.

he’s the meat in a burger sandwich.

They’ve also extended the distracted fake ad person idea with double billboards around L.A. This “Accident?” execution is my favorite.

Ad agency: Mother, LA.

