Weekend Event: The Best Vintage Cats Selling Hooch Ads.
It's been proven that cats can sell ANYTHING. Free post.
Let’s get to it.
1. DUBONNET
In All Cafes. 1895 ad.
2. PONTARLIER ABSINTHE
1902 ad. That cat is soon to be an ex-cat.
3. OLD TOM GIN
L—1910 ad, a very lazy cordial white collar cat. R—1920s ad, a hard-working blue collar distillery cat.
4. QUEVEDO COGNAC
1920 ad. That is a shitfaced cat, punching a hole in an ad, in an ad.
5. CATZ BITTERS
OK, a mixer. But look at them cats drowning. 1920s ad.
6. IMPERIAL WHISKEY
“Velveted”. Like a soft tasty cat/stuffed bear. 1943 ad.
7. TITO’S VODKA
Not sure if these are “official” Tito’s ads.
8. EARLY TIMES WHISKY
Cat has been drinking “Tom Cats” since he was one. Only lost one eye, so far. 1977 ad.