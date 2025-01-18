PREVIOUSLY: Bodega Cats Selling Stuff; More Bodega Cats Selling Stuff.

Let’s get to it.

1. DUBONNET

In All Cafes. 1895 ad.

2. PONTARLIER ABSINTHE

1902 ad. That cat is soon to be an ex-cat.

3. OLD TOM GIN

L—1910 ad, a very lazy cordial white collar cat. R—1920s ad, a hard-working blue collar distillery cat.

4. QUEVEDO COGNAC

1920 ad. That is a shitfaced cat, punching a hole in an ad, in an ad.

5. CATZ BITTERS

OK, a mixer. But look at them cats drowning. 1920s ad.

6. IMPERIAL WHISKEY

“Velveted”. Like a soft tasty cat/stuffed bear. 1943 ad.

7. TITO’S VODKA

Not sure if these are “official” Tito’s ads.

8. EARLY TIMES WHISKY

Cat has been drinking “Tom Cats” since he was one. Only lost one eye, so far. 1977 ad.

