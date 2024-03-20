Do you love cats. I love cats.

The below 12 ads, featuring mostly working NYC bodega cats (best fucking cats in the world), were crafted with much love and little skill.

American Automobile Association. Gonna need a bigger tow truck…

I ate five…NOT SORRY.

I AM WRATH.

NOTE: Most of these photos are via the best Twitter account @BodegaCats. N-Y-C, Motherfuckers.

