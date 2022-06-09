It supplants this funny money lending app ad via Bangkok .

I even think, maybe , this will end up being the best commercial of the year. Not because it’s a great ad, but because I see so few even above-average ads every month. And it’s already June, Summer is slow, and then comes the shitty holiday ads.

Nice details in the spot: burger and hot dog sliding into floating man’s pockets; pan flute; dancing around the tree ending. Good, fun execution to sell plant-based food. Ad agency: Forsman & Bodenfors, Göteborg, Sweden.

Field Of Meaty Dreams

