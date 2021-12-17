The Only "Holiday" Ad That Nudged My Black Soul

Ad-Age & -Week have been posting Christmas ads for a month that were supposed to “pluck my heartstrings” and “melt my heart” (their hackneyed words). All they elicited from me was “GO FUCK YOURSELF, (brand name)” comments.

The below spot is for the Dutch State Lottery’s New Year's Eve draw called 'Share Your Luck'. The Netherlands. Makes sense. A very good country. Polite, tall people.

It also makes sense that it would take an animated inanimate cuckcoo-clock bird to get to me (SLIGHTLY, THIS CAN NOT BE OVER-EMPHASIZED). As I’ve previously stated many times, I love all animals, hate all people. You don’t need a translation to understand the spot, but the woman at the end says “I believe these two belong together”.

His name is Fritsie, cute fucker.

Does it make me want to buy/give a lottery ticket? No. But then no ad could sell me on the scam that is lotteries. Ad agency: TBWA\NEBOKO, Amsterdam, who say they are known as the “Disruption® Company”. How novel of them. Also, they can’t trademark “Disruption” so that ® is bullshit.