The Most Disturbing Ads Of 2021

#1 Diesel: “Fake Smiles” (USA)

Diesel has always striven to be edgy with their advertising. And they’ve mostly failed. (One exception: their “Global Warming Ready” campaign from 2007.) The newest :60 spot, part of their long-running “For Successful Living” campaign, is stupidly disturbing: It’s just an editing trick that gets old quick. (Plus it’s unoriginal. I’ve seen at least one other similar ad campaign, plus they obviously stole their vibe from Soundgarden’s video for “Black Hole Sun”—thanks to Chris from the Weekly Dish [a newsletter worth your time and money] for the tip.)

Diesel’s press note explains that the campaign is “ironic” and is “inspired by our constant pursuit of happiness”. Agency: In-House.

Get It? We’re not “really” happy. That’s the irony.

#2 Mega Tuna (Philippines)

Another insane ad via GIGIL, one of the most creative ad agencies in the world. It’s a good ad! But it does make one a bit uncomfortable, truly good ads often do. Just watch it. The woman-lizard role reversal is executed and edited perfectly. Ending tagline (rough translation): “They Will Be Jealous Of The Relish.”

I also love eating tuna. And humans.

#3 7-Eleven: “Sweet Lovin’” (Sweden)

Wanna watch a woman give oral sex to muffins? Go right ahead, that’s exactly what this actress is doing. The Barry White impersonator V/O confirms it:

“Oh baby, it was love at first bite…Sugar-coated love that rushes through your body…Tingles in your spine…Vibrates your lips (what?)…mmm, that sugar-sweet lovin’…

7-Eleven’s muffins just ain’t that good. Ad agency: Åkestam Holst, Stockholm.

Do you like it when I use my tongue?

#4 Clue (Denmark)

Yes, it’s a bloody tampon bus for Clue, an app that allows you to “track your period and ovulation and get a better understanding of how your body works…Periods and busses have one thing in common. You would like to know when they're coming.” I’m fine with showing blood in Tampon ads, but here it looks like the tampon is losing, terribly. Ad agency: Mensch, Copenhagen.

#5 Standard Chartered Bank: “Carbon Transition” (Singapore)

Standard Chartered, a huge-as-fucking-hell bank, came out with this anti-carbon ad earlier this month (though the ad begins by defending carbon).

It’s too late to stop carbon from killing your kids, but we’re going to do a little bit, strictly for PR.

The friendly female V/O sez:

“At Standard Chartered, we believe money can be a force for good (how fucking revolutionary). So we’re partnering with our clients to transition to clean energy where it’s needed most (so, just a few places).”

Then the tagline: “We’re Standard Chartered and We’re Here For Good”. Which to me, sounds like they’re saying ‘we’re not going anywhere, and will still be here long after humanity is dead’.

An art director (probably) came up with the idea to use “smoke” as the linchpin here, with the blue and green smoke representing “clean” energy. Thing is, despite the change in the cheesy-ass music, the new gaseous smokes look just as threatening as the carbon (see below). Ad agency: TBWA, Singapore.

“It’s OK baby, the green & blue gases will kill us slower.”

RC Cola “Pustiso” (Philippines)

Lastly, another spot from GIGIL for RC Cola. But this one is less good and a lot more disturbing. Pustiso means “dentures”—the star of the ad. The dentures propose to “Sharon”, and she accepts. She then French kisses the dentures.

Yes, the dentures have a fucking tongue.

But then, two other women show up to confront the philandering dentures (apparently named “Quito”), and “he” loses all three of them. Then the waiter guzzles an RC Cola. The end.

What the fucking hell did we just watch?

