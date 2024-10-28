1. First up, an ad for Suntory Goma-Muga cha tea.

How would you sell a sesame barley tea for high blood pressure? You sure as shit wouldn’t think up this idea:

Two businessmen pull over to take a piss. Out of nowhere, a fire starts. Their pee is no match. Fat man (with high blood pressure) stupidly slams a tree branch into the fire. Piece breaks off, puncturing his forehead. He then puts out the fire with his “high-pressure” blood spurt. Up copy: “In most cases, high blood pressure won’t save you”.

The ole soft reverse sell. Works for me. Ad agency: Hakuhodo, Tokyo.

BLOODY EXCELLENT.

Four more Japanese ads below that defy understanding. Buy you subscription here to see them. Here’s Part One (five spots) from last week.