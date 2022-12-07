WTF ads are decreasing in number and getting less "WTF" every year. But they're still worth celebrating because at least the client/agency are “pushing” ideas as opposed to reigning them in.

Thailand has a firmly established reputation as the Worldwide leader in WTF advertising.

1. Thai Health Foundation (Thailand)

How much salt do you consume every day? More than you think! Spoonful after spoonful after…you get the gist. Ad agency: Leo Burnett, Thailand.

“Spoonman, save me, I’m together with your plan”.

2. Voiz Waffle Chocolate (Thailand)

This is the winner, the best WTF ad of 2022 (ad agency: Ogilvy, Thailand). Unfortunately, I can’t find an English-translated or CC’d version of the spot. But because I’m the world’s fucking best ad critic, here’s the translation:

BOY: Ally. I like you. ALLY: You’re looking at Voiz Waffle, right? BOY: NO, I know that Voiz can’t be shared. V/O: To catch a liar, just look into their eyes. ALLY: Take off your glasses. Open your eyes. Wider. More! ALLY (to the eyeballs): What’s on your mind? V/O: The eyes tell all. BOY: Not my eyes. ALLY: Come here (pokes eyes).

Here’s another good WTF Voiz spot, “Classroom”, from 5-6 years ago.

The Eyes, They Never Lies.

3. Roojai Insurance (Thailand)

Here, Roojai not only sells its product, but also delivers a PSA about how loud ads can hurt your ears. Then, a Kangaroo mama and her baby rise from their graves and deliver an approved claim to the shaken woman. (Roojai’s logo is two Kangaroos.) Ad agency: BBDO, Bangkok.

4. Money Thunder (Thailand)

As a general rule, I despise all spots over 60 seconds. If it’s a good concept, just get a better editor, dummies. But, I reluctantly give this two-minute spot for lending app Money Thunder a pass. The extra seconds do help make the wait-for-it twist a bit more satisfying. (Two nice touches: Boss with pants/underwear around his ankles; lame one-arm dancing by our hero.) Ad agency: Wolf BKK, Bangkok.

And here’s an Honorable Mention, via The UK.

5. Skittles (The UK)

Squishy Cloudz are the latest Skittles product. They’re softer, squishier. “squish me. Squish Me. SQUISH ME!”—sez Squishy the Fishy. Out of its mouth pours the candy. Burning question: Is Squishy dead at the end? The man is holding it, but it looks lifeless. Ad agency: The&Partnership.