We in this ad business are experts at shaming you weak-ass consumers into buying things. We do this mostly to women: you’re not pretty enough; you’re not young enough; you’re not boobed enough, etc.

But you fatties, both women and men, oh baby do we come at you with :50 cals blazing.

Man curling his belly fat. Gustavo Borges Gym, Brazil Ad agency: Heads SP.

100% paywalled. Buy a Subscription.

I have enough of these to do five posts, but I’ll keep to two. This is post #2. Here’s post #1.

To see 13 more insulting (and occasionally creative!) fatphobic ads, buy your subscription here.