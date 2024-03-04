The Best (Worst) Fat-Shaming Ads (part one).
A "celebration" of advertising on this World Obesity Day.
It’s also: National Grammar Day here in the States. I, as usual, won’t be celebrating.
We in this ad business are experts at shaming you weak-willed consumers into buying things. We do this mostly to women: you’re not pretty enough; you’re not young enough; you’re not boobed enough, you’re not rich enough, etc.
But you fatties, both women and men, oh baby do we come at you with the :50 cals blazing.
I have enough of these to do five posts, but I’ll keep it to two. Second coming later today.
To see 13 insulting (and occasionally creative!) fatphobic ads, buy your subscription here.