The Best Super Bowl Ads Were The Jesus "He Gets Us" Commercials
This is coming from an Atheist, mind you.
This is not saying a lot, because, Jesus Fucking Christ, what an awful parade of terrible celebrity ads—the worst collection in Super Bowl history, which is saying a lot.
Yes, the ads were via the Servant Foundation, a known anti-LGBTQ hate group. And the ads were partially funded by the homophobic (and sexist) Hobby Lobby CEO, David Green.
No matter. ALL ads must stand on their own, without the background noise, at least creatively. And these stood out, in a good way.
Today’s Marketers constantly parrot the old ad school maxim “Break Through The Clutter”, while continuously facilitating work that is The Clutter. These two spots broke through, powerfully.
Both of these ads have been online for months, but seeing them in the context of the Super Bowl was startling.
The :60 “Love Your Enemies” ad hit America (and the world) right at the right time, right in its hate-spewing face. No V/O and the use of emotionally-charged stills violently cut through the clusterfuck of noisy fast-cutting ad scenes. And the use of the song, “Human”, by British singer Rag’n’Bone Man was ace. If you weren’t moved by this ad, I pray for you.
The :30 “Be Childlike” was less impactful, but still a nice ad featuring a nice Patsy Cline song. Nice collection of kid stills, plus one nice color video of black boy and white boy hugging (though that was a bit much).
Yes, I know I said all the game ads were going to be terrible. But seeing these ads within the context of all the other hollow creatively-bereft spots changed mind about them.
Copyranter Two Point Zero is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
I noticed the photos immediately, it was captivating, didn’t notice any music. So different from all of the other commercials. The Dunkin’ Donut was funny the first couple views. I’d seen hype from the Mr. Peanut spot, the worst. I didn’t come close to laughing at any of them. Enjoyed the game though, and I’m not a NFL fan. It was a lot of $$$ to shell out. I’ve seen the AOC blurbs. It reached an atheist. Crazy world we’re in. Any network but Fox, may have been declined for broadcast.
Great photos, reminded me of Robert Frank. I was in Hobby Lobby yesterday, I don’t know anything about the owners hate agenda. As a believer, non atheist, I guess I’m also one of those on the list of racist, homophobic, low iq, individuals.