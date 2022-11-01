NOTE: this is a repost (with a minor re-edit) from last month. I should have waited and posted it today. Sorry for the temporary laziness; I’m mentally exhausted. Back Thursday with a fantastic new post.

It’s pretty much all fucking X-Mas ads for the next two months. So, here’s a selection of recent (last 20 years) “funny” Death ads—where someone dies or is about to die. Some are good, some less good.

Free Subscription-if you're still Alive

StubHub (USA)

From 2017. The execution here of The Machines rising is very good. Ending copy:

“As the end draws near and all hope is lost, you realize…you never went to a Sia concert…’SIA!’ (and he’s crushed by an SUV)”

Ad agency: Goodby Silverstein & Partners, San Francisco.

Wavo (UAE)

From 2017. Boredom Is Dangerous. WAIT FOR IT. Wavo is an entertainment channel in the UAE. This “death” ad could be used to sell anything entertaining, obviously. But bravo for the shocking execution. Ad agency: Misfits Content Creators, Dubai.

thought he was just gonna float away, didn’t ya?

i102-104FM (Ireland)

GREAT MUSIC BACK-TO-BACK. Funny and Gory! Above—Speared Gaga. Below—Is that at the YMCA? Note the bloody Indian headdress—is Felipe Rose’s head in there? Ad agency: Bloom, Dublin.

It’s no fun to be killed at the Y-M-C-A!

Frezza Mouthwash (Indonesia)

From 2010. TRIGGER WARNING: gas chamber scene. Well, this “execution” is a strong sell for mouthwash. Ad agency: O&M Indonesia.

Death by Bad Breath.

WonderBra (Thailand)

From 2007. It is the most subtle Wonderbra ad ever produced. Ad agency: Dentsu, Singapore.

Freedent Gum (France)

From 2009. Satisfied Polar bear is just trying to get the rank taste of zoo cleaner out of his/her mouth. Ad Agency: CLM BBDO, Paris.

Bisleri Mountain Water (India)

From 2011. Poor guy. At least he was eaten by the cutest baby sea dragon ever. Ad agency: Red Lion, India.

Baby’s gotta eat.

Cure Auto Insurance (USA)

From 2016 Super Bowl. Avoid Distractions (when driving, and when a hot redhead doctor walks by while you’re at your father’s deathbed). Asshole son. Ad agency: D4 Creative, Philadelphia.

Zonajobs (Argentina)

From 2012. This is the best “Death” commercial ever, IMHO (In My Haughty Opinion) because it brilliantly executes a strategy that always works: Dramatize A Truth. Poor Grandma dies violently six times here, but for a good cause—dude hates his job. Ad agency: DraftFCB.

Kit Kat (UAE)

From 2012. An annoying little “you” represents your hunger. Chunky Kit Kat bar crushes him dead. Sad. Ad agency: JWT, Dubai.