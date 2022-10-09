Here’s a selection of 15 recent (last 20 years) funny Death ads, some good, some less good—but zero from the last five years. Presented with minimal commentary because of space limitations.

StubHub (USA)

From 2017. The execution here of The Machines rising is very good. Ending copy:

“As the end draws near and all hope is lost, you realize…you never went to a Sia concert…’SIA!’ (and he’s crushed by an SUV)”

Ad agency: Goodby Silverstein & Partners, San Francisco.

Wavo (UAE)

From 2017. Boredom Is Dangerous. WAIT FOR IT. Wavo is an entertainment channel in the UAE. This “death” ad could be used to sell anything entertaining, obviously. But bravo for the shocking execution. Ad agency: Misfits Content Creators, Dubai.

thought he was just gonna float away, didn’t ya?

i102-104FM (Ireland)

GREAT MUSIC BACK-TO-BACK. Funny and Gory! Above—Speared Gaga. Below—Is that at the YMCA? Note the bloody Indian headdress—is Felipe Rose’s head in there? Ad agency: Bloom, Dublin.

It’s not fun to be killed at the Y-M-C-A!

Frezza Mouthwash (Indonesia)

From 2010. TRIGGER WARNING: gas chamber scene. Well, this “execution” is a strong sell for mouthwash. Ad agency: O&M Indonesia.

Death by Bad Breath.

Wonderbra (Thailand)

From 2007. It is the most subtle Wonderbra ad ever produced. Ad agency: Dentsu, Singapore.

Freedent Gum (France)

From 2009. Satisfied Polar bear is just trying to get the rank taste of zoo cleaner out of his/her mouth. Ad Agency: CLM BBDO, Paris.

Bisleri Mountain Water (India)

From 2011. Poor guy. At least he was eaten by the cutest baby sea dragon ever. Ad agency: Red Lion, India.

Baby’s gotta eat.

Superette (New Zealand)

From 2009. BE CAUGHT DEAD IN IT. Well not very funny but the two models are very “dead”. “They” say Fashion is Death. Superette is an Auckland high-end boutique. Ad agency: DDB New Zealand.

Neril Aminexil (Indonesia)

From 2010. Cheap hairpiece is horny man’s “downfall” (heh). Ad agency: Publicis, Jakarta.

Cure Auto Insurance (USA)

From 2016 Super Bowl. Avoid Distractions (when driving, and when a hot redhead doctor walks by while you’re at your father’s deathbed). Asshole son. Ad agency: D4 Creative, Philadelphia.

Green King IPA (UK)

From 2002. Some Grim Reaper humor. Man is “killed” four times. But it’s happy hour at the local pub and Death is thirsty. Ad agency: McCann-Erickson, London.

Zonajobs (Argentina)

From 2012. Another multiple deaths ad. This is the best “Death” commercial ever, In My Haughty Opinion, because it brilliantly executes a strategy that always works: Dramatize A Truth. Poor Grandma dies violently six times here, but for a good cause—dude hates his job. Ad agency: DraftFCB.

Kit Kat (UAE)

From 2012. An annoying little “you” represents your hunger. Chunky Kit Kat bar crushes him dead. Sad. Ad agency: JWT, Dubai.

I liked the little guy, was sorry to see him die.

Still Alive? Subscribe Here.