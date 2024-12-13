It’s been proven, again and again. Celebrity ads DO NOT work. They cost a shit-ton to produce and yet do not increase sales; they are a complete waste of money. But brands—the marketing “experts”—keep hiring famous people. Why?

Because marketers are stupid. It’s something to bring up at cocktail parties with their rich friends. Their brand’s social media metrics increase (which means and does nothing). It’s much easier than coming up with an actual interesting/humorous conceptual campaign that sells the benefit of the product.

Does Brie Fucking Larson make you want to buy a Nissan?

Remember all the recent celebrity Super Bowl ads? Now: Do you remember what any one of them was selling?

Remember Matt Damon’s shit-awful Crypto.com ad? Lot of money—>straight down the drain.

