The Best Christmas Ad Ever Created

I’ve, unemotionally, sat through 100+ “heart-warming” “tear-jerking” holiday commercials since late October. My heart remains cold, my eyes, dry. But! Back in the salad days (Shakespeare) of pre-Christmas 2013, an X-Mas ad warmed the cockles, atriums, and even ventricles of my blood pumper.

French premium channel CANAL+ (ad agency: BETC, Paris) has produced several very good commercials in the last 10 years or so. This, is the best of the bunch.

Hello? Where is everybody? Hungry Human Fucking Savior here!

Everybody’s watching the action movie: Joseph, Mary, a King, a Donkey. The King tapping his watch is a brilliant ending touch. “Silent Night…Blasphemous Night”. FYI: this spot was shot in Morocco.

