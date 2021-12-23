The Best Christmas Ad Ever Created
(If you hate Christmas. And the baby Jesus)
I’ve, unemotionally, sat through 100+ “heart-warming” “tear-jerking” holiday commercials since late October. My heart remains cold, my eyes, dry. But! Back in the salad days (Shakespeare) of pre-Christmas 2013, an X-Mas ad warmed the cockles, atriums, and even ventricles of my blood pumper.
French premium channel CANAL+ (ad agency: BETC, Paris) has produced several very good commercials in the last 10 years or so. This, is the best of the bunch.
Everybody’s watching the action movie: Joseph, Mary, a King, a Donkey. The King tapping his watch is a brilliant ending touch. “Silent Night…Blasphemous Night”. FYI: this spot was shot in Morocco.
