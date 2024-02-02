Welcome back to the new “servicey” copyranter, keeping y’all up-to-date on the latest shitty and not-so-shitty ads of 2024.

Yes opinions = assholes, but this here asshole happens to be The Best Ad Critic In The World™ (trademark pending).

Got two more not-shitty ads today including one you haven’t seen, and what will almost certainly be the best commercial airing during the Super Bowl. Please note “best” does not equal “good”. It’s just got an actual “concept” and zero celebrities in it.

Buy a Subscription, LOSER.

Not included in this article is the best ad from January, this surprisingly good iPhone ad.

Wanna see the ads? Buy a subscription already, here, Un-Paid Turd Faces.