Good Ads. GOOD ADS!
Two more good ads in January 2024! Well shit my PANTS!
I am so fucking stoked! 2024 is looking like it’s gonna—finally—be the ad creative RESURGENCE I’ve been waiting more than 10 years for! YEAHHHHHHHH!
I AM CRACK KID TODAY!!!!!!!!!!
By the way: shitting my pants is a daily concern for me.
That’s now four (4) 2024 ads I don’t hate. (Here’re the first two.) At least one of the below ads most of you have not seen because nobody dives deeper than me into the shit-filled web looking for ads, good and bad. NOBODY.
