What’s the difference between good- and bad-stupid? Here’s an example of good stupid. Here are many examples of bad stupid.

Back in 2007-2009, Hamburg ad agency KemperTrautmann released a series of quite stupid ads for Comedy Central in Germany. The campaign won a Bronze CLIO and a Silver Lion at Cannes.

Agency credits: Creative Director/Copywriter/Illustrator: Mathias Lamken. Art Directors: Mathias Lamken, Simon Jasper Philipp.

Tagged: “Comedy. We Take It Serious”, the campaign featured various types of Stupid. Above: obscene and obvious. Below: subtle (note the missing hinges, right).

Here, ya got crudely stupid and somewhat subtle, illustrated by lighting an elephant’s fart on fire.

One of the oldest gags, upped a bit in intensity.

And my favorite: showing folk you is Woke.

Strategy: Comedy Central is serious about comedy.

Executions: Nailed it.