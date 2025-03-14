Dear 1,492 free subscribers: YOU ARE WASTING YOUR TIME. This Substack is my JOB, my ONLY income source, not a hobby. So I am NOT lowering my 90% paywall. Not today, not ever. Buy a subscription or UNSUBSCRIBE from my emails.

(I would have written this in 100 pt. type, but this is as large as Substack allows.)

Via The New Yorker, of course.

PREVIOUSLY: How To Write Like An Asshole, But Good.

Insecure copywriters: Stop being that. At least, about copywriting. (Yes I know: being a writer means bring insecure about everything else in your life.) YOU are the Idea Woman/Man. You kept the engine running, the toilets flushing, the lights lighting, the music playing, uh, the dicks hardening, etc.

You are IT. And you need to be a fucking smart-ass, not a pussy-ass, about it. Attitude is everything when you’re in the process of creating ads.

Eight of the Smart-Assiest ads you’ll ever see, below. If you buy a subscription.

I help dumbasses be smartasses.