How To Write Like An Asshole, But Good*.
*Yes OK, "Well", STFU.
Some brands can pull off being Assholes. Others, whiff badly.
First: How not to do it.
Berocca (UK)
Berocca is a “fizzy” drink that “supports mental sharpness and physical energy”. Berocca can stuff their fizzy drink up their asshole assholes. They’ve created “anti-heroes” that we are supposed to hate-love. Yeah-Nah, they’re just privileged cunts, against whom your fucking fizzy drink sure as shit ain’t gonna help me conquer. Nothing will, except poison or maybe a knife—since this is England, aka “Knife-Crime Island” (h/t: Alex Balk, wherever he is). Ad agency: JWT, London.
OK, now below is how you write good asshole ad copy. It’s one of my favorite campaigns. And you have to buy a subscription to see the nine ads.