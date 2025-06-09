I don’t usually cover PSA/nonprofit ads because they’re easier to do good work for than for-profit brand ads, and because much of it is disingenuously and disgustingly created just to win fucking awards. Great PSA work, however, is not so easy. To create real emotion, and get real emotional response, is not so easy.

1. Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children

The ISPCC literally hasn’t pulled any punches with their advertising. It’s shocking. And that’s the way this type of advertising should be. Because it will never be as shocking as the abuse that many adults commit on children.

This is the most disturbing ad of the campaign. (See two more ads here.) It you’re not moved by this ad, God fucking help you. Listen to the boy (who deserved an Oscar®, or something):

“I can’t wait til I grow up. And have the right to be happy. To be kept safe, to be kept warm. To feel love, to be listened to, to be heard. To never ever ever cower, tremble, or shake. Or have my innocence pushed or kicked or screamed away. I’ll fight for the rights of children like me who don’t have a chance. (pause) I can’t wait until I grow up”.

This was not done to win awards. From 2011. Ad agency: Ogilvy, Dublin.

Five more moving PSA ads below. Buy a subscription to watch them. Or don’t, if you don’t give a shit about other people.

Just 40 dollars a year.