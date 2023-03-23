I don’t like highlighting PSA/non-profit advertising because much of it is disingenuously and disgustingly created just to win fucking awards. This is one of the worst things about our terrible industry that does a lot of terrible things, including:

Bullshit brand “purpose” advertising; Blah Blah-Blahing about Diversity and doing FUCK-ALL; and talking heads sitting on daises and hubristically droning on and on about advertising like it’s actually something important worth talking about.

Some of you creative veterans will know the ads posted here just by seeing my preview image.

Compare my price to what Campaign charges (above) for their “Information” and “Knowledge” verticals. What fucking arrogance. They used to have good editors but those folk are LONG gone. You will learn nothing valuable about ad creativity from them now. They have ONE weekly thing worth reading (every Thursday) and his name is Dave Trott.