Previously, I shared Shit Creatives Say—true stories from inside creative departments. Now, find out what CWs really think about the rest of you hacks.

Copywriters are still both the most insecure and the most important agency employees. That’s because, despite this new “ideas can come from anywhere” hooey parroted by every ad agency non-creative, marketer, and especially digital whatnots—all of whom have never created a creative ad in their lives— almost ALL the good ideas still come from copywriters.

Because of this, copywriters say all kinds of abrasive, condescending and even hateful things to art directors, creative directors, account idiots, digital know-nothings, tech dipshits, clients, their own friends, their own CEO, etc.

Ten years ago, some agency creatives did a “Shit Copywriters Say” video, but it is terrible and they should have been fired for making it and changed careers to tree farmers, or something.

No matter. Because what copywriters think is far, far worse than what they say. And when I say “copywriters”, I mean ME.

For example: