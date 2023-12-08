NO POLITICS COPYRANTER, STAY IN YOUR LANE! But this is not a political post. It is an advertising/communications post about how visuals are always more powerful than words. A lesson Ron is learning the hard way.

Also, it’s Friday, and I’m sick to death of advertising.

The humanoid has of course already become a meme. His advisors have even intervened to advise him “when to smile”.

This is the best he could do for his official portrait.

Snarl for the debate cameras.

My hands my mouth my hands my mouth.

That’s soo legitimately FUNNY!

SHE’S HOLDING MY SIGN UPSIDE DOWN! HA!

I LOVE my constituents.

I said…I FUCKING LOVE MY CONSTITUENTS!

My best smile.

Happy Fucking Friday.