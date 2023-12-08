Discover more from Copyranter Two Point Zero
Where bad ads go to die. I'm a Lexicon Devil. Best Ad Critic In The World™, which is akin to being the best hockey team in Paraguay but there it is. Also, a copywriter/creative director with 30+ years experience. I've won lots of awards. Who gives a fuck.
Over 1,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Ron DeSantis "Smiling" and "Laughing"
very necessary quotation marks.
NO POLITICS COPYRANTER, STAY IN YOUR LANE! But this is not a political post. It is an advertising/communications post about how visuals are always more powerful than words. A lesson Ron is learning the hard way.
Also, it’s Friday, and I’m sick to death of advertising.
The humanoid has of course already become a meme. His advisors have even intervened to advise him “when to smile”.
Happy Fucking Friday.
Copyranter Two Point Zero is a reader-supported publication. To receive all posts and support my work, become a paid subscriber.