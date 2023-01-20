NOTE: I’m qualified to write about three things: advertising, drums and percussion, and most certainly, hockey. Oh yeah, also IBS.

Last week, Ron-Boy got the NHL to cancel a Florida jobs fair next month titled, The Pathway To Hockey Summit, calling it “Discriminatory” and “Woke”, because the league was attempting to “alert those who might not be familiar with hockey (minorities) to the opportunities it offers”.

Gov Dickhead’s spokes-Dick said:

“Discrimination of any sort is not welcome in the state of Florida, and we do not abide by the woke notion that discrimination should be overlooked if applied in a politically popular manner or against a politically unpopular demographic.”

Smart move. I’m sure Florida doesn’t need any more jobs. And rich move, calling the NHL “woke”. The NHL, with exactly one (1) Black GM (Mike Grier, San Jose Sharks). The NHL, where Black players are called some of the worst things you can call a human being by, not just fans, but White players, White coaches, White journalists, etc.

PK. Photo: USA Today.

I’m a diehard Montreal Canadiens fan. I got to witness this shit watching now-retired Habs defenseman PK Subban play. And the slurs didn’t just come from MassHole Boston fans; they came from Montreal fans. See: this.

Ask Georges Larague. Ask Darnell Nurse. Ask Jarome Iginla. Ask Grant Fuhr and Joel Ward. Ask any Black hockey player. Yes, including Grier.

Yes, all Black athletes in all sports face racism. But it’s exponentially worse in Hockey. If you’re not a serious hockey fan, you have no idea.

DeSantis, who’s never played hockey, never held a hockey stick (I’d bet), never un-politically watched a game, is obviously playing to his “base” of racist white human garbage, leading up to his throwing his racist white hat into the Presidential race. But even Republicans think he went too far here.

Stuart Stevens, the former George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney presidential strategist said:

“I've been in these rooms where political consultants get together, they try and say, ‘Well, what can we do to appeal to white voters without being just super-blatantly racist?’” He cited this NHL dust-up as the clearest example yet of how “…Republicans are losing culture wars at an exponential speed. What the NHL is doing bothers absolutely nobody in America.”