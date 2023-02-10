RantCast™ #2: Client Meetings From Hell (AUDIO)
I've been in hundreds of client meetings over the centuries, most of them boring as piss. But then, there were the ones that weren't...
(This will be the first in a series of RantCasts detailing the worst client meetings I’ve ever been in. And I’ve been in some doozies.)
Copyranter Two Point Zero is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Below, you will see a Rare Spectacled Bear. My first creative director, Peter, once dressed up as a Rare Spectacled Bear for a client meeting. No it was not a meeting with a honey brand.
RantCasts are for paid subscribers only. You want to hear about this meeting? Please buy a subscription here.
Here’s RantCast #1 about McDonald’s stupid #RaiseYourArches commercial.