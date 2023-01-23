RantCast™ #1: McDonald's #RaiseYourArches Ad (AUDIO)
And so, RantCast™ Begins, my weekly Audio posts featuring Hot Takes on Ads, Past, Present, and Future.
Earlier this month, Mickey D’s released their “Eyebrows” commercial. Many really liked it. Some really disliked it. I have thoughts.
Comedian Lewis Black already has a “Rantcast”. But I have “rant” in my name, plus mine has a CAP “C”. So fuck him. Sue me, bro.
Please watch the spot first. Then, hear my take below the spot, which *TRIGGER WARNING* includes cursing and one Dang (an underrated PG curse word).