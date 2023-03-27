Pro Tip For All Creatives: How To Make "Disruptive" Ads.
Just creatively dramatize your product's benefit. It's that simple/hard.
Marketing gurus/dipshits get off saying/writing bullshit like “Disrupt The Category” and “Disrupt The Narrative”. Do you work in marketing? I know a lot of marketing folk subscribe here. Do you spout such buzzwords? I know you don’t have a fucking clue what you’re saying/writing when you do this. To use another of your nugatory words, you’re not being v…
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