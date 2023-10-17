Part 2: My Favorite Print Ads Of The 21st Century.
"Print" whether actually printed or not, is still the purest form of Creativity.
This week, I will be posting five articles containing some of the best print work of this century. All 40+ ads will be for Paid Subs only.
It’s Print Ad Week on Copyranter! I’ll be presenting 40+ of the best print ads of this Century! No Negativity this week! YAY!!!!! OK, some negativity. I am me.
This week, the ads will be posted in somewhat chronological order.
Would you like to see the ads, non-paying Subscriber? Buy a subscription here.
Second group of 10 ads, below. Here’s the first eight ads from yesterday.
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