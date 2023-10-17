This week, I will be posting five articles containing some of the best print work of this century. All 40+ ads will be for Paid Subs only.

It’s Print Ad Week on Copyranter! I’ll be presenting 40+ of the best print ads of this Century! No Negativity this week! YAY!!!!! OK, some negativity. I am me.

To see 40+ damn good ads, buy a sub.

This week, the ads will be posted in somewhat chronological order.

Would you like to see the ads, non-paying Subscriber? Buy a subscription here.

Second group of 10 ads, below. Here’s the first eight ads from yesterday.